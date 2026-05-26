Tarik Cyril Amar's Substack and Podcast - The Ninth Wave

Tarik Cyril Amar's Substack and Podcast - The Ninth Wave

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Anne Prowse's avatar
Anne Prowse
3d

Brilliant summary, as usual.

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Feedback Loop's avatar
Feedback Loop
4d

The diagnosis is dreadful but because the prose connecrd to fact-based reality, it's weirdly soothing. May it speed up the collective awakening, which is the medicine we urgently need lest we fall even deeper into the darkness.

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