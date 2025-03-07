[Note: These are the first two paragraphs of an essay I have published with New Global Politics and a link to the full version.]
It’s not only in the aftermath of elections precipitated by the “spectacular” government collapse last November that there is much talk about the state of Germany. Shortly before the federal vote of 23 February, a journalist from Berlin sketched a grim – and realistic – picture of a country not only in “big trouble” but also bereft of ideas how to find a way out. That lament was typical in that it focused on how Germany is doing. Yet perhaps that feeling of helpless bewilderment, of not seeing viable alternatives has something to do with not thinking enough about another question, namely what this current version of Germany actually is.
For today’s Germany is not suffering from a random set of comorbidities, scattered across its economy, politics, and Zeitgeist. Instead, it is a country fundamentally misaligned with its place in the world and also in time, and that misalignment stems from how it was made and then failed to remake itself: its crisis is literally radical.
Please find the whole text at New Global Politics.
Thank you for this interesting and thoughtful essay. However, I am confused by your perpetuation of the myth of the AFD as being a 'far-right' party. The very term itself is suspect, being totally undefined and therefore readily available as a slur. I have researched AFD policies, and they seem to be a mixture of economic libertarianism and social conservativism. They are therefore nothing to be remarked upon, and certainly not reminiscent of the policies of Hitler's Germany which was peculiarly statist rather than libertarian. Moreover their declared support for freedom of speech and desire for peace with Russia are hardly compatible with most people's notion of 'far-right'. Their call for an end to indiscriminate migration is not only sensible, but commands majority support across the political spectrum in Germany (and elsewhere). It is only Europe that practices indiscriminate migration - it would be considered unthinkable in China, or Russia, or any other sensible nation. I am sure that there are individual members of the AFD who may have or had unpleasant views, but this would equally apply to any of the other political parties in Germany. In any case, we must distinguish between a political party, and its individual members, as we would with any party. I would assert that using the corrupted language of contemporary German political discourse is unhelpful and incoherent, particularly in the context of a critique of the intellectual laziness of said discourse.
