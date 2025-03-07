[Note: These are the first two paragraphs of an essay I have published with New Global Politics and a link to the full version.]

It’s not only in the aftermath of elections precipitated by the “spectacular” government collapse last November that there is much talk about the state of Germany. Shortly before the federal vote of 23 February, a journalist from Berlin sketched a grim – and realistic – picture of a country not only in “big trouble” but also bereft of ideas how to find a way out. That lament was typical in that it focused on how Germany is doing. Yet perhaps that feeling of helpless bewilderment, of not seeing viable alternatives has something to do with not thinking enough about another question, namely what this current version of Germany actually is.

For today’s Germany is not suffering from a random set of comorbidities, scattered across its economy, politics, and Zeitgeist. Instead, it is a country fundamentally misaligned with its place in the world and also in time, and that misalignment stems from how it was made and then failed to remake itself: its crisis is literally radical.

