Tarik Cyril Amar's Substack and Podcast - The Ninth Wave

Tarik Cyril Amar's Substack and Podcast - The Ninth Wave

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeff Rich's avatar
Jeff Rich
4d

I have a theory that after Feb 2025 many of USAID's bought opinion programs were privatised to become mUSkAID. It fits the whole techno bro oligarchs rule vibe of the Peter Thiel vision of the state. A lot of 'alternative' opinions were bought, according to my theory, or duchessed as they used to say. But I guess we will never know. What you describe fits the mUSkAID operation, which is just a privatised oligarchical version of the notorious Misinformation Boards and Minstry of Truth. X is dead to me. Thanks for all your great work.

Reply
Share
Yo mismo soy el regalo's avatar
Yo mismo soy el regalo
3d

I never signed up for X. There are only so many hours in the day and my stack of substacks keep me busy enough. X is generally a wasteland of Satanists.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tarik Cyril Amar · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture