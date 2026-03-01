Tarik Cyril Amar's Substack and Podcast - The Ninth Wave

Michael Peck
17h

I agree that Israel is in the driver seat, but I think the vehicle is dual-control.

On one side of the cab, yes, knocking out Iran completes the seven-to-be-crushed list that fell out of the 1996 "Clean Break" strategy, prised into policy by the Project for New American (really Israeli) Century, starting with Iraq after 9/11 flung wide the Overton window.

On the other, the destination is the same, but the motivation differs. Getting control of Iran strikes a triple blow against BRICS, China and Russia.

Tump couldn't even begin to play "5D chess", but Eldridge Colby is definitely having a go, as Andrew Korbybko explains:

https://korybko.substack.com/p/the-us-military-campaign-against

jsarnak's avatar
jsarnak
15h

I really wish you would explore the topic that seems to be "untouchable". IF we constantly look at the U.S. and Israel as separate from the world you get these discussions that never go anywhere. Epstein is not working for Israel but rather for the cabal of money lenders, every Govt., every so called "elite" (Reality is they were born wealthy and despicable) not elite at all. Look at European ruling classes they have been devastated by Epstein, nothing to do with Israel and /or U.S. The money that is at play is so great it dwarfs most Govt.'s at least most Govt's cannot easily move that much money only the banking cartels can do that.

Is the U.S. Congress being controlled by Israel? Sure to some degree because US politicians are cheap, easy whores. Epstein is so much bigger than that it is a distraction.

