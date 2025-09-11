Kaja Kallas, the European Union’s de facto foreign minister (and former prime minister of Estonia), is in the news again. If in a very predictable manner: This time she is doing her worst to spread war hysteria around a few Russian drones that, somehow, made it into Polish airspace to cause exactly zero harm.

Their intrusion may well have been an accident or due to Ukrainian electronic warfare measures: then it would just be the Zelensky regime’s latest desperate attempt to drag NATO into a direct war with Russia. Kallas, of course, has joined the veritable army of Western information warriors trying to talk up the non-incident into some nefarious Russian test of NATO’s readiness. So far, so dull.