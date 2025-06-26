Forget the fog of war. Even in war and sometimes especially in war, some things are exceedingly clear. Regarding the so-called “Hamas-Israel War,” for instance, it is obvious that, in reality, it is not a war at all but a genocide, namely the Gaza Genocide, carried out by Israel against the Palestinians, whose unbroken resistance will be the stuff of legend, and history too.

Likewise, in the case of the recent combined (from the get-go and before) US-Israeli attack on Iran, there is no room for doubt that it was criminal and a “blatant act of aggression,” as multiple experts in international law agree. That’s because, in essence, neither Israel nor the US were acting with a UN mandate – which they would not have received – or in self-defense.