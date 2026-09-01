Tarik Cyril Amar's Substack and Podcast - The Ninth Wave

Tarik Cyril Amar's Substack and Podcast - The Ninth Wave

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Sue's avatar
Sue
4d

Love your sense of humour not at all German , work with them, were also my neighbours in my youth and adulthood in Bariloche, they had none with a very few exceptions, some Austrians did

but yours is sharp as a knife, I valued very much because what you write & talk about is dark and

sordid.

Your Patagonian- Spanish follower

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Jeanie McEachern's avatar
Jeanie McEachern
4d

luv your wit, tarik cyril... as droll as it is self-effacingly insightful, penetrating, condign, and accurate. your dry wit reminds me of the oblique humour of those among whom we lived and worked in the hashemite kingdom of jordan [1988~'91] and egypt [1999~2007].

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