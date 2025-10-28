Argentina has produced a surprise. After a string of economic and currency crises, failures, scandals, and humiliations, Javier Milei – “anarcho-capitalist” (in his own words), chain saw artist, rock star cosplayer, and also president – has snatched victory from the jaws of defeat. Where many observers – this one included – expected or, really, hoped for a trouncing for the state-slashing bad boy, he has proved us wrong.

Milei and his party “La Libertad Avanza” (Liberty Advances), LLA, have scored a clear victory in Argentina’s crucial midterm Congress elections. By Monday, preliminary results showed LLA gaining over 40 percent of the vote and leading in most of Argentinian provinces. The opposition alliance did much worse, gathering less than a third of ballots cast. Turnout (68 percent) was the lowest since 1983. But it was not much lower than for the last midterm election (71.8 percent).