KO0KO
1d

Gaza looks no different (+ it looks black and white despite the use of colour technology).

in photos. 80 Years Ago, Nuclear Annihilation Came to Japan

What the world’s only atomic bombings, carried out by Americans, did to Hiroshima and Nagasaki. (NYT). These photos captured the bombings’ excruciating aftermath in stark black and white.

Hiromichi Matsuda, via Shutterstock; Stanley Troutman, via Associated Press; Gonichi Kimura, courtesy of Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum; Eiichi Matsumoto/The Asahi Shimbun, via Getty Images; Yasuo Tomishige/The Asahi Shimbun, via Getty Images; Shunkichi Kikuchi, courtesy of Harumi Tago; Bernard Hoffman/The LIFE Picture Collection, via Shutterstock

https://www.nytimes.com/2025/08/05/world/asia/hiroshima-nagasaki-japan-nuclear-photos.html

KO0KO
19hEdited

“The anti-morality of this type of air “warfare…”

Can we zoom out beyond the endless trap of victims and perpetrators?

“…”world champions” in recognizing their own genocidal guilt and yet they now also lustily help Israel commit the GazaGenocide.”

What use is it looking for culprits? Does this not distract from the central issue that you also mention: “The anti-morality of this type of air “warfare…”

It is not this type, however. Any warfare is immoral. The fact that Gaza now looks like Hiroshima proves that the atomic bomb is but a paradigmatic example at best. There is an issue with the modern state form, an issue which a global organism, a glogal conscience, one not based on nation-states like UN, must address. It must not be an inter-national system. It must be a supra-national system addressing this. One which transcends the very idea of nation.

Is it not worth dedicating our scarce writing and publishing resources (time, mind-space) to work this out?

Finding perpetrators can shed a level of light by way of the logical rhetorical strategy of opposites, the good and the bad, but it falls short of the clarity that is urgently needed. That clarity requires a non-dialectical logic that transcends opposition, just as it does the end of warfare: without a logic of opposition there is no reason for war. The opposition / comparison logic systematically turns the good into the bad, the victim into the next perpetrator as we witness right now since October 7th 2023 but not only.

