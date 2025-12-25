The governments and media elites of the West pride themselves on providing and promoting freedom of thought, opinion, and debate. Indeed, together with, for instance, a selective feminism that easily sacrifices the women of, say, Libya, Iraq, and Palestine and a very odd understanding of “democracy” that includes miscounts and lawfare to shape elections – the claim to a superior public sphere features among those “values” routinely invoked to justify Western regime change aggressions.

But the Western claim to superior freedom of mind, information, and discussion serves not only as a pretext for subversion, interference, and violence elsewhere. It is also extremely weak (to put it very politely) on its own terms and at home. Whoever has followed, for instance, the manner in which – “reporting” really does not seem the right term – the BBC and other Western mainstream outlets have (not) been covering the Gaza Genocide knows that Western establishment media are ruthless instruments of unaccountable and immoral power and geopolitics and have no moral or intellectual inhibitions.