About a century ago – between those two World Wars which “Value Garden” Europeans have generously given to the history of humanity – there was a joke about Hungary: It was a monarchy without a king and a landlocked country ruled by an admiral. And yes, it was funny because it was true.

Nowadays, though, we have proudly advanced. Now, we have a whole 27-member-450-million-people European Union that is run by an unelected German who really serves the US and has, a bit like Siegfried or Brunhilde, a special “shield” (about which more below) to protect a “democracy” (yes, scare quotes) administered and defined by an intransparent, privileged, and aloof nomenklatura of equally unelected bureaucrats.