Despite what Western mainstream media, “think” tanks, and some propagandists with academic titles as well have been telling us, NATO-EU Europe has never “appeased” Russia. In reality, the NATO-EU European elites, with Germany among the leaders, have certainly appeased the USA. Because you don’t end up with the Nord Stream scandal and US president Donald Trump’s Turnberry tariff diktat, for instance, without a policy of irrationally self-damaging submission driven by shortsightedness and fear bordering on panic, that is, appeasement.

And what has all that fear been about? In essence, a very simple thing: being abandoned by Uncle Sam, because NATO-EU European elites have a breathtakingly perverse relationship with the US, the greatest abuser of the sovereignty of their countries and spoiler of the prosperity of most of their citizens.