Fascism is as Fascism Does
The French New Left must stop sulking and purge itself of fascists who trample their prone opponents to death
On 12 February in the French city of Lyon, a young man was killed in a political street brawl that escalated very badly. While terrible every time it happens, such a death is, unfortunately, not unprecedented. Usually, it would produce great grief among the victim’s family and friends as well as a criminal investigation to punish the killers, but not a national crisis.
Everything is different, however, in this case: Since Quentin Deranque, a 23-year old data science student, committed traditionalist Roman-Catholic, and New-Right (generically speaking) activist (or militant – take your pick) was beaten and kicked to death by a gang of self-appointed “antifascists,” France has gone through a “drama” as a “national community” (in the words of French foreign minister Jean-Noël Barrot).