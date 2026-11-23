It’s sad but a fact: war is terrible but keeps happening. In such a world, that is, our world as it really is, you can recognize basically sane people by trying to avoid war or, once it has started, end it as quickly as possible. And you can spot the very dangerously insane when they tell you they want more instead, no matter how much destruction and death has already occurred.

That is the case of Anne Applebaum, a compulsively uninhibited propagandist of the Greater Value West. Applebaum’s main claim to fame is her prolific output of neo-Cold War prose, some of it pitched as history, some as journalism. Highlights include celebrating “nationalism” in Ukraine, a country where much of said nationalism comes with sun wheels and other cuddly symbols of Nazi yesteryear, and amplifying Israeli propaganda talking points and keeping mum about Israeli crimes, while Israel is committing genocide.