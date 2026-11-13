Let’s start with the obvious, which, oddly enough, remains largely unnoticed: If the summit of the European Political Community (EPC), a formally informal gathering that brings together the high and mighty of NATO-EU Europe plus friends, was serious about reflecting Europe, then Russia (and, by the way, Belarus, too) would have been invited. The fact that Moscow is not present is, once you think about it, a striking anomaly, even if Western mainstream media framing has been quite effective at making the obviously strange appear the new normal.

Russia’s long-standing exclusion is, of course, also very telling. At the risk of re-stating the obvious, it reflects NATO-EU Europe’s fundamentally flawed, catastrophically costly (including for Ukraine), and very obstinate policy of waging a proxy war against Russia, while using up Ukraine and Ukrainians.