Tarik Cyril Amar's Substack and Podcast - The Ninth Wave

Tarik Cyril Amar's Substack and Podcast - The Ninth Wave

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Tsipora Pereira's avatar
Tsipora Pereira
11h

As utterly sad as it is compelling reading. Thank you Tarik, for presenting matters as they stand.

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Michael Peck's avatar
Michael Peck
11h

Nel Bonilla has written an excellent essay on NATO's plans for Europe:

https://worldlinesletter.substack.com/p/nato-30-the-transatlantic-cage-and

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