Tarik Cyril Amar's Substack and Podcast - The Ninth Wave

Tarik Cyril Amar's Substack and Podcast - The Ninth Wave

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Siniša Spajić - Синиша Спајић's avatar
Siniša Spajić - Синиша Спајић
21h

Vapid, vile and willfully incompetent. She represents the perfect opportunity for a pro Israeli lobby group to offer massive amounts of money and power.

Why this lackluster piglet has any position outside of her stye is beyond me.

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