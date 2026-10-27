In Brazil, the incumbent left-wing president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva – usually called “Lula” – has decisively won a dramatic run-off election against his challenger from the very right – and US favorite – Flavio Bolsonaro. As his de facto sponsor American president Donald Trump has signaled he won’t openly intervene, Bolsonaro, after initially refusing to concede, had to effectively accept the result.

A result that we can call historic even now. In terms of the domestic politics of Brazil, it confirms Lula as a master politician and major statesman. Heading into his fourth term, he has defied his own age as well as vicious American attempts to undermine him by economic warfare, sanctions, and social-media foul play.