After five months – really two-and-a-half decades – of ever-escalating preparations by increasing diplomatic, economic, and clandestine warfare, the US has finally executed a full regime change (make no mistake: that’s what it is; pace Glenn Greenwald) invasion in Venezuela.

This final attack, focused on kidnapping the Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores from the capital Caracas, was short. But certainly not bloodless: At least, 40 Venezuelans, including civilians, were killed during the onslaught. Even before it, Washington’s perfectly criminal strikes on alleged smuggling boats at sea, which have served as the core of the assault’s preparatory propaganda barrage, had already killed over 100 victims, not to speak of the as always generally overlooked victims of sanctions.