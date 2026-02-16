Just before he jetted off for his appearance at the Munich Security Conference, which has just ended, Ukraine’s self-declared above-election leader Volodymyr Zelensky found time to publicly share his fantasies with the only audience he cares about: The West, in particular the US, and specifically its president Donald Trump. Since it must be hard for Zelensky to get anyone’s ear in Washington nowadays – who likes a sponger returning for the zillionth time after being shown the door? – he had to do it in public. Luckily, The Atlantic was ready to help (sort of, but we’ll get to that). And yes, that would be The Atlantic that has downplayed the Epstein monstrosities.

Unduly platformed in the Western mainstream media once again, Zelensky used a conversation with American journalist Simon Shuster to hold forth on his unyielding will to fight to the very last Ukrainian, or, really, the last one who isn’t rich and connected. Because, in Zelensky’s cozy Kyiv office – nicely decorated with some of those Ukrainian unit insignia that look just like Nazi ones – Ukraine is not really losing the war. Just like Germany back then, I guess. And since Ukraine is not really losing the war in Zelensky-world, Russia, Zelensky seeks to persuade Trump, can be compelled into a peace that does not correspond to the fact that, in the real world, Russia is winning the war. See? Easy! If only Donald would finally get it, too.