After carrying out its ongoing, mass-sadistic genocide of the Palestinians for almost two years, wrecking Lebanon and Syria, repeatedly assaulting Iran and Yemen, and using its deep, corrupting subversion of Western political, economic, intellectual, and media elites to stifle its opponents wherever they speak up, the apartheid rogue state of Israel has now launched its most serious effort yet to either cripple or destroy Iran, its last remaining opponent with the potential to do it serious harm.

As Russia for one has stated, Israel’s massive attack on Iran is unambiguously criminal. It violates the UN Charter and international law in general. In particular, it does not fulfill the narrow – and rightly so – legal criteria for a justifiable defensive preemptive strike. Israel’s shameless attempt to deploy this phrase to shield its actions are pure information warfare. They are insultingly brazen – propaganda that can “work” only on the willingly obtuse – and as absurd as the repulsive Israeli habit of trying to pass off genocide, including by starvation, and ethnic cleansing as self-defense.

Incidentally, against this background, it comes as no real surprise that, Israeli tactics against Iran have included the same perfidious – as in literally, technically criminal under the law of armed conflict – method recently deployed by Ukraine’s Zelensky regime (and its Western helpers): Israel as well used sneak drone attacks from inside its opponent’s territory.

In reality, if any state did have a good case for claiming the right to a preemptive strike in this case, it would have been Iran. Because the core criterion for a military strike to be considered preemptive is that it must disrupt an imminent enemy attack. With Israel – and its US symbiont – recently not having let a day go by without threatening Iran with pretty much the assault that has now happened, Tehran would have had excellent evidence to show just that: That an Israeli – and thus Western - attack was imminent.

Yet, especially after more than one-and-a-half years of a live-streamed Jewish-supremacist (aka “Zionist”) colonial genocide carried out – in effect – by Israel and the West together, we know that international law counts for very little in the “rules-based” hell world the “value” West has made.

Hence, the key question is not if Israel could possibly have a right to act as it does. That’s a no-brainer: absolutely not. But unfortunately, that does not help its victims: Israel is impunity embodied. Among all the monstrous states that modern history has witnessed commit horrific crimes, none has been getting away with murder (mass murder, really) like Israel, except perhaps the US, of course.

Indeed, as the Israeli dissident and genocide expert Raz Segal has recently explained, the sense that they are above the law is a key factor in how so many Israelis function – and often vastly enjoy themselves – as merciless and grinningly sadistic mass murderers.

A “country” of toddler-killing “soldiers” who also like to dress up in the lingerie of those children’s mothers and sisters is a new low in humanity ‘s rich history of aberrant perverts and their atrocities. Yet what is even worse is that no one stops them, while all too many even back them.

That’s why the real question – the one that is relevant in the world as it really is – is why Israel can do what it is doing. And there the short, one-word answer is, of course: America. Other states of the West (as well as the EU monster association) and the Middle East are also complicit in Israel’s atrocities. But, in terms of power, it is Washington that is decisive: Israel can commit its endless crimes and never face consequences only because of US support.

Just try to imagine a state as territorially and demographically tiny and geopolitically precarious as Israel displaying so much aggression but without American backing. Exactly: there’s nothing to imagine because it would long be gone. And that would be a good thing, too.

Yet in the case of Israel’s latest outrage, Washington has initially claimed that it did not participate in it, sort of. Secretary of State Marco Rubio wanted us to believe that Israel’s assault was “unilateral” and the US was “not involved.” That was, of course, a very silly thing to even try to tell the world. It’s so daft, it’s embarrassing. Is there anyone left naïve enough to not understand two simple facts, namely: Washington lies easily and without hesitation, and the US-Israel symbiosis is so firm and pervasive that an Israeli strike against Iran, especially of this magnitude, without American connivance and input is inconceivable.

But let’s set aside the obvious big fat lie. That’s just the US being its bad old US self. What’s more interesting is that, even on its own mendacious terms, the official American position simply makes no sense and is stunningly self-humiliating as well: Washington implausibly claimed that it played no role in Israel’s criminal attack on Iran. US mainstream media and establishment mouthpieces, such as Bloomberg and the Washington Post, went so far as to pretend that President Donald Trump’s officially still ongoing negotiations with Iran may have been disturbed by Israel’s oh-so-independent strike. They still uncritically quoted Trump as voicing opposition to an Israeli attack as recently as the day just before the Israeli assault. For Bloomberg, that meant that Israel struck “in apparent defiance” of Trump.

Really? Seriously? The old the-leader-didn’t-know defense? That’s funny because by now Trump himself has admitted that he knew about the attack, perversely blamed Iran and not Israel, called on Tehran to – in essence – surrender before Israel hits it even harder so that nothing would be left of Iran.

And all this, while Israel had already threatened another two weeks of “operations” or even more, namely as long “as it takes.” Trump, consequently, has not only sided unambiguously with the aggressor Israel, but has also signaled that he is fine with his Israeli friends battering Iran as long as they like, including to the point of extermination.

That is, Washington’s absurdly incredible and incredibly absurd official story is that, first, Israel massively defied America’s declared policy; that, second, the US does not really mind; and that, third, quite on the contrary, Washington just loves being made a fool of in front of the world, as long as it’s done by Israel.

Loves it so much, in fact, that the American response is to immediately side with Israel without limits, writing out a blank check for its “defiant” friends to do with it whatever they want, because, as Trump has assured those who have just “apparently defied” him, not only can they hammer away at Iran to their heart’s content, but, in addition, the US will also always defend them against Iran in case the latter should try to strike back. Which, of course, means that the US is already - and even explicitly - in the war.

Even Washington’s lies are revealing: In this case the lie of not being involved cast a sharp light on just how uninhibited the US elite is by now in publicly subordinating everything, including, of course, the interests of ordinary Americans to Israel and its American lobby: The truth is, of course, that the US was deeply involved in the war of aggression against Iran not from the beginning but long before it, when it helped prepare the assault. After Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, and Syria, the undead neocons are trying to finally get to the last – for now – victim on their old murder board.

The - idiotic - lie was that the US pretended not to be involved. And the ultimate, unintentional reveal of the whole affair is that Washington’s elites think a lie implying that they are absolutely obedient to Israel, even when directly “defied” by it, is a good-enough story. For absolute, craven submission to Israel is now considered perfectly normal. And that, actually, is a fundamental truth about America as it now really is. And about Europe as well, by the way.