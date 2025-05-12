It seems long ago already, but politically speaking, it was really only yesterday that the last, deeply unpopular German government collapsed on 6 November of last year. Based on a fractious coalition and led by hapless Olaf Scholz, it was a flop from almost the beginning to the bitter end. But what finally imploded Scholz’s cabinet was its finance minister’s refusal to hollow out Germany’s – back then – severe restrictions on public debt, specifically to throw even more money at Ukraine.

Exactly half a year after this fiasco, the next, current German government produced another one, even before it had really started: On 6 May, its designated leader Friedrich Merz from the mainstream conservatives (CDU) failed to get parliament to elect him as chancellor. This may look like a formality because, after complicated and humiliating maneuvering, Merz managed to find enough votes on a second try.

Yet rest assured, no one in Germany thinks this was a minor glitch. For one thing, unlike a coalition breakdown, this was an entirely unprecedented failure: no post-World War II German chancellor has ever failed to be confirmed in the first round. That’s why, on the day of the disaster, some parliamentarians even spoke of a fundamental “crisis of the state.”